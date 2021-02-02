On Thursday, Jan. 21, investigators at the Tallassee Police Department received a citizen complaint in reference to fraudulent charges on a credit or debit card.
According to Chief of Police Matthew Higgins, investigators developed a suspect within a week, and on Thursday, Jan. 28., David McCormack, a white male, 30-years-old, of Tallassee, was charged and arrested on 20 counts of illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
McCormack is currently in the Elmore County Jail with a $3,500 bond for each of the 20 felony charges.
According to Chief Higgins, the investigation is currently ongoing, and more charges are possible.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.