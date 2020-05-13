Tallassee High School pioneered a new concept of livestreaming events Thursday recognizing high school seniors. Combining videos from universities and colleges with real-time commentary from administrators and faculty members, the Class of 2020 was honored in a new and exciting way via Facebook Live.

The 2020 Tallassee High School Yearbook was dedicated to THS principal Matt Coker.

Seniors at Tallassee High School received a total of $1,912,261 in scholarship awards.

Tallassee recognized several members of the Class of 2020, including seniors graduating with advanced diplomas:

Ayanna Sinclair Cole

Sarah Margaret Covington

Delena June Dean

Elizabeth Rose East

Samuel Walter Gantt

Danielle Steve Gray

Catherine Faith Halstead

Natalie Jane Henderson

Michaela Delane Ingram

Joe Lin

Alisha Joy Miller

Lindan Emma Winslow Oliver

Anslee Elizabeth Osborne

Thomas Ray Pollard

Sally Dean Shipman

Alexis Dakota Marie Tarter-Rife

Christopher Lee Thompson

Karley Hope Tucker

Jordan Elizabeth Walters

Seniors graduating with honors

Jacquie Lauren Aldridge

Lesllie Trejo Alvarez

Bobby Matthew Baker

Alexis Jane Bass

William Jeffrey Blocker

Kyle Lawrence Boatwright

David Hunter Boles

Ivory Lane Champion

Ayanna Sinclair Cole

Sarah Margaret Covington

Natalie Jewel Davis

Delena June Dean

Elizabeth Rose East

Samuel Walter Gantt

Lauren Elizabeth Gaston

Taylor Austin Goodman

Danielle Stevens Gray

Madison Virginia Grice

Tavarious MeTrel Griffin

Conner Todd Griffith

Catherine Faith Halstead

Bruin Oliver Hathcock

Zakary Phillips Haynes

Natalie Jane Henderson

Sandarius Lanard Hughley

Jacob Charles Ingram

Michaela Delane Ingram

Tyler Wayne Jackson

Jaden Brayley Jones

Dalton Michael Lanier

Devan Reece Lee

Joe Lin

JoAnna Leah Love

Kanasia Meun’shay Lyles

Hannah Jade Martin

Chamy Cristobal Mateo

Gabrielle Kristen McMillan

Alisha Joy Miller

Abigail Elizabeth Noble

Lindan Emma Winslow Oliver

Anslee Elizabeth Osborne

Thomas Ray Pollard

Orliyah Karlynn Poole

Aleigha Desiree Powell

Rodgers, Tyler Chadwick

Rachel Taryn Rudisill

Sally Dean Shipman

Victoria Lynann Speake

Alexis Dakota Marie Tarter-Rife

Ian Jackson Tatum

Christopher Lee Thompson

Travis Lee Thorne

Caleb James Thornton

Karley Hope Tucker

Tyrek Marquez Turner

Chandler James Vance

Jordan Elizabeth Walters

Preston Gantt Whetstone

Jakiya Zhydai Williams

Aliah Marie Yelko

Departmental award winners

English: Lindan Oliver

History: Natalie Henderson

Math: Joe Lin

Science: Michaela Ingram

Spanish: Catherine Halstead

Agricultural Science Superior FFA Membership Awards

Samuel Gantt

Danielle Gray

Catherine Halstead

Joe Lin

Thomas Pollard

Future Business Leaders of America

Gabby McMillan - President

Christopher Thompson - Vice President 

Karley Tucker - Secretary

Oscar Baleon

Lexi Bass

Michaela Ingram

Cayla Johnson

Orliyah Poole

Tyler Rodgers

Rachel Rudisill

Key Club

Anslee Osborne

Christopher Thompson

Jakiya Williams

Kanasia Lyles

Orliyah Poole

Rachel Rudisill

Leo Club

Andrew Perkins - Vice Pres.

Sally Shipman - Historian

Kanasia Lyles

Jakiya Williams

Orliyah Poole

Anslee Osborne

Rachel Rudisill

Taylor Goodman

National Honor Society

Ayanna Sinclair Cole: Historian

Sarah Covington

Delena Dean

Beth East: Historian

Samuel Gantt: Vice President

Natalie Henderson: Treasury

Michaela Ingram

AJ Miller

Lindan Oliver

Anslee Osborne

Thomas Pollard: President

Sally Shipman: Secretary

Christopher Thompson

Jordan Walters

Mu Alpha Theta

Kyle Boatwright

Ayanna Sinclair Cole

Sarah Covington

Natalie Davis

Beth East

Samuel Gantt

Taylor Goodman

Madison Grice

Zak Haynes

Natalie Henderson

Michaela Ingram

Jaden Jones

Joe Lin

A J Miller

Abigail Noble

Lindan Oliver

Anslee Osborne

Thomas Pollard

Orliyah Poole

Rachel Rudisill

Sally Shipman

Christopher Thompson

Karley Tucker

Jordan Walters

Yearbook recognition

Christopher Thompson, member for past three years and editor the past

two years

Rachel Rudisill, member for past two years and business manager and

editor her senior year

Eagle Scout recognition

Riley Davis

Joe Sewell nominees

Bobby Baker

Sinclair Cole

Natalie Davis

Lindan Oliver

Valedictorians:

Delena Dean

Joe Lin

Lindan Oliver

College/University Scholarships

Adams State University

Rachel Rudisill, President Merit Scholarship of $12,000 and Experience Colorado Scholarship of $20,000

Auburn University

Natalie Davis was awarded the Fearless and True Scholarship for $10,000, Campus Club Caroline Draughon Endowed Scholarship for $8,000, Auburn University Board of Trustees Endowed Scholarship for $6,000

Samuel Gantt was awarded a Music Scholarship for $2,000 and a Choral Scholarship for $2,000

Jaden Jones, Recognition Scholarship $6,000

Devan Lee, Recognition Scholarship $6,000

Rachel Rudisill, Recognition Scholarship $6,000

Alexis Tarter-Rife, Recognition Scholarship $6,000

Christopher Thompson, Recognition Scholarship $6,000

Aliah Yelko, Recognition Scholarship $6,000

Ayanna Sinclair Cole, Achievement Scholarship $12,000

Natalie Henderson, Achievement Scholarship $12,000

Jacob Ingram, Achievement Scholarship $12,000

Andrew Perkins ,Achievement Scholarship $12,000

Victoria Speake, Achievement Scholarship $12,000

William Blocker, Warhawk Scholarship $20,000

Natalie Davis, Warhawk Scholarship $20,000

Alisha Miller, Vice Principal Scholarship $28,000

Anslee Osborne ,Vice Principal Scholarship $28,000

Bobby Baker, Principal Scholarship $32,000

Lindan Oliver, Outstanding Scholar Scholarship $40,000

Thomas Pollard, Outstanding Scholar Scholarship $40,000

Alabama A&M:

Ayanna Sinclair Cole, Merit Scholarship for $34,440 and a Softball Scholarship $32,000

Eng’ Tavius Briskey, Academic Scholarship $20,000

Alcorn State University:

Tavarious Griffin, Football Scholarship $101,624

Faulkner University:

Chandler Vance

Huntingdon College

Riley Davis, Scarlet and Grey Band Scholarship $56,000 

Anslee Osborne, James W. Wilson Academic Scholarship $66,000

Jacksonville State University

Engtavius Briskey-Chappell, The Gamecock Grant $1,000

Tavarious Griffin, Gamecock Spirit $8,000

Dalton Lanier, Gamecock Spirit $8,000

Hannah Martin, Gamecock Spirit $8,000

Aliah Yelko, Gamecock Spirit $8,000

Jaden Jones, Gamecock Spirit $10,000

Orliyah Poole, Gamecock Spirit $10,000

Rachel Rudisill, Gamecock Spirit $10,000

Jakiya Williams, Gamecock Spirit $10,000

Victoria Block, Gamecock Pride $12,000

William Blocker, Gamecock Pride $14,000

Elizabeth East, Gamecock Pride $14,000

Shelton State Community College

Jordan Walters, Athletic Scholarship Softball $13,284

 

Southern Union State Community College

Anslee Osborne, Presidential $13,284

Abigail Nobele, Presidential $13,284

Sally Shipman, Presidential $13,284

William Blocker, Technical $13,284

Matt Justiss, Technical $13,284

Travis Thorn, Technical $13,284

Tyrek Turner, Athletic Scholarship Basketball $13,284

Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy

Napoleon Foster-Reed

Troy University

Sarah Covington, The Chancellors Award $28,000

Madison Grice, The Chancellors Award $36,000

University of Alabama

Lindan Oliver, Foundation of Excellence $32,000

Sally Shipman, Crimson Achievement $16,000

Victoria Speak, UA Recognition $12,000

University of Alabama in Birmingham

Michaela Ingram, UAB Breakthrough $16,000

Thomas Pollard, Collegiate Honors $32,000

University of Montevallo

Riley Davis, Academic Leadership $10,000

Andrew Perkins, Academic Leadership $10,000

Alexis Tarter-Rife, Academic Leadership $10,000

Caleb Thornton, Academic Leadership $10,000

Aliah Yelko, Academic Leadership $10,000

Elizabeth East, Academic Recognition $18,000

Catherine Halstead, Academic Recognition $18,000

Delena Dean, Freshmen Leadership $24,000

University of North Alabama

Victoria Blocker, The Leadership Scholarship Award $4,000 and The Vanguard Scholarship Award $10,000

Sally Shipman, Academic Scholarship Award $18,000

University of South Alabama

Jaden Jones, Presidential $10,00

Meredith Holley, Presidential $10,000

Natalie Davis, Presidential $16,000

Aliah Yelko, Presidential $16,000

Thomas Pollard, $24,000

Jacob Ingram, $16,000

Sally Shipman, $20,000

Local Scholarships

Benton McGhar Entrepreneur Joshua Ward, $2,000

Mildred W. Blount Charitable Foundation: Joe Lin, $12,000; Lindan Oliver, $12,000

Chamber of Commerce: Ayanna Sinclair Cole, $325; Natalie Davis, $325; Bruin Hathcock, $325; Meredith Hill, $325; Alisha Miller, $325; Lindan Oliver, $325; Anslee Osborne, $325; Sally Shipman, $325; Christopher Thompson, $325

Henrietta Counts: Alisha Miller, $1,000

Arnold and Joanne Dopson Charitable Foundation: Sally Shipman, $10,000

Joe and Mary Johnson Charitable Foundation: Natalie Davis, $8,000

Kiwanis Club: Christopher Thompson, $500; Anslee Osborne, $500; Jakiya Williams, $500

Lions Club: Samuel Gantt, $500; Alisha Joy Miller, $500; Anslee Osborne, $500

Marshall and Izora Stewart Memorial: Jakiya Williams, $500

Rotary Club of Tallassee: Christopher Thompson, $4,000

Tallassee Education Association: Alisha Miller, $500; Jakiya Williams, $500

Tallassee High School Alumni Association: Anslee Osborne, $1,000

Venable: Lindan Oliver, $12,000; Michaela Ingram, $12,000

Veterans of Foreign Wars: Thomas Pollard, $2,500

Military Enlistments

Army National Guard

Tyler Rodgers $29,000 per year tuition, $20,000 sign-on bonus, totaling $136,000

Dustin Moore $25,000 per year tuition, totaling $116,000

Oscar Baleon $25,000 per year tuition, totaling $116,000

U.S. Army

Cameron English enlisted in the U.S. Army as an Infantry with Airborne. He is entitled to over

$120,000 in educational benefits.

Marines

Kyle Boatwright enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves to become a Reconnaissance Man. He will complete recruit training at MCRD Parris Island, before going to the School of

Infantry at Camp Geiger, NC. The GI Bill will pay 75% of his tuition at Troy University.

Ashwantee Crispin enlisted in the Marines to become a Motor T Specialist.

The GI Bill will pay 75% of his tuition to attend a college or university of his choice.

Air National Guard

Bruin Hathcock will enlist in the Alabama National Guard. After completing his training, he will use his GI Bill and pursue a Pre-Med degree from Auburn University.

