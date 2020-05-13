Tallassee High School pioneered a new concept of livestreaming events Thursday recognizing high school seniors. Combining videos from universities and colleges with real-time commentary from administrators and faculty members, the Class of 2020 was honored in a new and exciting way via Facebook Live.
The 2020 Tallassee High School Yearbook was dedicated to THS principal Matt Coker.
Seniors at Tallassee High School received a total of $1,912,261 in scholarship awards.
Tallassee recognized several members of the Class of 2020, including seniors graduating with advanced diplomas:
Ayanna Sinclair Cole
Sarah Margaret Covington
Delena June Dean
Elizabeth Rose East
Samuel Walter Gantt
Danielle Steve Gray
Catherine Faith Halstead
Natalie Jane Henderson
Michaela Delane Ingram
Joe Lin
Alisha Joy Miller
Lindan Emma Winslow Oliver
Anslee Elizabeth Osborne
Thomas Ray Pollard
Sally Dean Shipman
Alexis Dakota Marie Tarter-Rife
Christopher Lee Thompson
Karley Hope Tucker
Jordan Elizabeth Walters
Seniors graduating with honors
Jacquie Lauren Aldridge
Lesllie Trejo Alvarez
Bobby Matthew Baker
Alexis Jane Bass
William Jeffrey Blocker
Kyle Lawrence Boatwright
David Hunter Boles
Ivory Lane Champion
Ayanna Sinclair Cole
Sarah Margaret Covington
Natalie Jewel Davis
Delena June Dean
Elizabeth Rose East
Samuel Walter Gantt
Lauren Elizabeth Gaston
Taylor Austin Goodman
Danielle Stevens Gray
Madison Virginia Grice
Tavarious MeTrel Griffin
Conner Todd Griffith
Catherine Faith Halstead
Bruin Oliver Hathcock
Zakary Phillips Haynes
Natalie Jane Henderson
Sandarius Lanard Hughley
Jacob Charles Ingram
Michaela Delane Ingram
Tyler Wayne Jackson
Jaden Brayley Jones
Dalton Michael Lanier
Devan Reece Lee
Joe Lin
JoAnna Leah Love
Kanasia Meun’shay Lyles
Hannah Jade Martin
Chamy Cristobal Mateo
Gabrielle Kristen McMillan
Alisha Joy Miller
Abigail Elizabeth Noble
Lindan Emma Winslow Oliver
Anslee Elizabeth Osborne
Thomas Ray Pollard
Orliyah Karlynn Poole
Aleigha Desiree Powell
Rodgers, Tyler Chadwick
Rachel Taryn Rudisill
Sally Dean Shipman
Victoria Lynann Speake
Alexis Dakota Marie Tarter-Rife
Ian Jackson Tatum
Christopher Lee Thompson
Travis Lee Thorne
Caleb James Thornton
Karley Hope Tucker
Tyrek Marquez Turner
Chandler James Vance
Jordan Elizabeth Walters
Preston Gantt Whetstone
Jakiya Zhydai Williams
Aliah Marie Yelko
Departmental award winners
English: Lindan Oliver
History: Natalie Henderson
Math: Joe Lin
Science: Michaela Ingram
Spanish: Catherine Halstead
Agricultural Science Superior FFA Membership Awards
Samuel Gantt
Danielle Gray
Catherine Halstead
Joe Lin
Thomas Pollard
Future Business Leaders of America
Gabby McMillan - President
Christopher Thompson - Vice President
Karley Tucker - Secretary
Oscar Baleon
Lexi Bass
Michaela Ingram
Cayla Johnson
Orliyah Poole
Tyler Rodgers
Rachel Rudisill
Key Club
Anslee Osborne
Christopher Thompson
Jakiya Williams
Kanasia Lyles
Orliyah Poole
Rachel Rudisill
Leo Club
Andrew Perkins - Vice Pres.
Sally Shipman - Historian
Kanasia Lyles
Jakiya Williams
Orliyah Poole
Anslee Osborne
Rachel Rudisill
Taylor Goodman
National Honor Society
Ayanna Sinclair Cole: Historian
Sarah Covington
Delena Dean
Beth East: Historian
Samuel Gantt: Vice President
Natalie Henderson: Treasury
Michaela Ingram
AJ Miller
Lindan Oliver
Anslee Osborne
Thomas Pollard: President
Sally Shipman: Secretary
Christopher Thompson
Jordan Walters
Mu Alpha Theta
Kyle Boatwright
Ayanna Sinclair Cole
Sarah Covington
Natalie Davis
Beth East
Samuel Gantt
Taylor Goodman
Madison Grice
Zak Haynes
Natalie Henderson
Michaela Ingram
Jaden Jones
Joe Lin
A J Miller
Abigail Noble
Lindan Oliver
Anslee Osborne
Thomas Pollard
Orliyah Poole
Rachel Rudisill
Sally Shipman
Christopher Thompson
Karley Tucker
Jordan Walters
Yearbook recognition
Christopher Thompson, member for past three years and editor the past
two years
Rachel Rudisill, member for past two years and business manager and
editor her senior year
Eagle Scout recognition
Riley Davis
Joe Sewell nominees
Bobby Baker
Sinclair Cole
Natalie Davis
Lindan Oliver
Valedictorians:
Delena Dean
Joe Lin
Lindan Oliver
College/University Scholarships
Adams State University
Rachel Rudisill, President Merit Scholarship of $12,000 and Experience Colorado Scholarship of $20,000
Auburn University
Natalie Davis was awarded the Fearless and True Scholarship for $10,000, Campus Club Caroline Draughon Endowed Scholarship for $8,000, Auburn University Board of Trustees Endowed Scholarship for $6,000
Samuel Gantt was awarded a Music Scholarship for $2,000 and a Choral Scholarship for $2,000
Jaden Jones, Recognition Scholarship $6,000
Devan Lee, Recognition Scholarship $6,000
Rachel Rudisill, Recognition Scholarship $6,000
Alexis Tarter-Rife, Recognition Scholarship $6,000
Christopher Thompson, Recognition Scholarship $6,000
Aliah Yelko, Recognition Scholarship $6,000
Ayanna Sinclair Cole, Achievement Scholarship $12,000
Natalie Henderson, Achievement Scholarship $12,000
Jacob Ingram, Achievement Scholarship $12,000
Andrew Perkins ,Achievement Scholarship $12,000
Victoria Speake, Achievement Scholarship $12,000
William Blocker, Warhawk Scholarship $20,000
Natalie Davis, Warhawk Scholarship $20,000
Alisha Miller, Vice Principal Scholarship $28,000
Anslee Osborne ,Vice Principal Scholarship $28,000
Bobby Baker, Principal Scholarship $32,000
Lindan Oliver, Outstanding Scholar Scholarship $40,000
Thomas Pollard, Outstanding Scholar Scholarship $40,000
Alabama A&M:
Ayanna Sinclair Cole, Merit Scholarship for $34,440 and a Softball Scholarship $32,000
Eng’ Tavius Briskey, Academic Scholarship $20,000
Alcorn State University:
Tavarious Griffin, Football Scholarship $101,624
Faulkner University:
Chandler Vance
Huntingdon College
Riley Davis, Scarlet and Grey Band Scholarship $56,000
Anslee Osborne, James W. Wilson Academic Scholarship $66,000
Jacksonville State University
Engtavius Briskey-Chappell, The Gamecock Grant $1,000
Tavarious Griffin, Gamecock Spirit $8,000
Dalton Lanier, Gamecock Spirit $8,000
Hannah Martin, Gamecock Spirit $8,000
Aliah Yelko, Gamecock Spirit $8,000
Jaden Jones, Gamecock Spirit $10,000
Orliyah Poole, Gamecock Spirit $10,000
Rachel Rudisill, Gamecock Spirit $10,000
Jakiya Williams, Gamecock Spirit $10,000
Victoria Block, Gamecock Pride $12,000
William Blocker, Gamecock Pride $14,000
Elizabeth East, Gamecock Pride $14,000
Shelton State Community College
Jordan Walters, Athletic Scholarship Softball $13,284
Southern Union State Community College
Anslee Osborne, Presidential $13,284
Abigail Nobele, Presidential $13,284
Sally Shipman, Presidential $13,284
William Blocker, Technical $13,284
Matt Justiss, Technical $13,284
Travis Thorn, Technical $13,284
Tyrek Turner, Athletic Scholarship Basketball $13,284
Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy
Napoleon Foster-Reed
Troy University
Sarah Covington, The Chancellors Award $28,000
Madison Grice, The Chancellors Award $36,000
University of Alabama
Lindan Oliver, Foundation of Excellence $32,000
Sally Shipman, Crimson Achievement $16,000
Victoria Speak, UA Recognition $12,000
University of Alabama in Birmingham
Michaela Ingram, UAB Breakthrough $16,000
Thomas Pollard, Collegiate Honors $32,000
University of Montevallo
Riley Davis, Academic Leadership $10,000
Andrew Perkins, Academic Leadership $10,000
Alexis Tarter-Rife, Academic Leadership $10,000
Caleb Thornton, Academic Leadership $10,000
Aliah Yelko, Academic Leadership $10,000
Elizabeth East, Academic Recognition $18,000
Catherine Halstead, Academic Recognition $18,000
Delena Dean, Freshmen Leadership $24,000
University of North Alabama
Victoria Blocker, The Leadership Scholarship Award $4,000 and The Vanguard Scholarship Award $10,000
Sally Shipman, Academic Scholarship Award $18,000
University of South Alabama
Jaden Jones, Presidential $10,00
Meredith Holley, Presidential $10,000
Natalie Davis, Presidential $16,000
Aliah Yelko, Presidential $16,000
Thomas Pollard, $24,000
Jacob Ingram, $16,000
Sally Shipman, $20,000
Local Scholarships
Benton McGhar Entrepreneur Joshua Ward, $2,000
Mildred W. Blount Charitable Foundation: Joe Lin, $12,000; Lindan Oliver, $12,000
Chamber of Commerce: Ayanna Sinclair Cole, $325; Natalie Davis, $325; Bruin Hathcock, $325; Meredith Hill, $325; Alisha Miller, $325; Lindan Oliver, $325; Anslee Osborne, $325; Sally Shipman, $325; Christopher Thompson, $325
Henrietta Counts: Alisha Miller, $1,000
Arnold and Joanne Dopson Charitable Foundation: Sally Shipman, $10,000
Joe and Mary Johnson Charitable Foundation: Natalie Davis, $8,000
Kiwanis Club: Christopher Thompson, $500; Anslee Osborne, $500; Jakiya Williams, $500
Lions Club: Samuel Gantt, $500; Alisha Joy Miller, $500; Anslee Osborne, $500
Marshall and Izora Stewart Memorial: Jakiya Williams, $500
Rotary Club of Tallassee: Christopher Thompson, $4,000
Tallassee Education Association: Alisha Miller, $500; Jakiya Williams, $500
Tallassee High School Alumni Association: Anslee Osborne, $1,000
Venable: Lindan Oliver, $12,000; Michaela Ingram, $12,000
Veterans of Foreign Wars: Thomas Pollard, $2,500
Military Enlistments
Army National Guard
Tyler Rodgers $29,000 per year tuition, $20,000 sign-on bonus, totaling $136,000
Dustin Moore $25,000 per year tuition, totaling $116,000
Oscar Baleon $25,000 per year tuition, totaling $116,000
U.S. Army
Cameron English enlisted in the U.S. Army as an Infantry with Airborne. He is entitled to over
$120,000 in educational benefits.
Marines
Kyle Boatwright enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves to become a Reconnaissance Man. He will complete recruit training at MCRD Parris Island, before going to the School of
Infantry at Camp Geiger, NC. The GI Bill will pay 75% of his tuition at Troy University.
Ashwantee Crispin enlisted in the Marines to become a Motor T Specialist.
The GI Bill will pay 75% of his tuition to attend a college or university of his choice.
Air National Guard
Bruin Hathcock will enlist in the Alabama National Guard. After completing his training, he will use his GI Bill and pursue a Pre-Med degree from Auburn University.