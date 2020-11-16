Christmas light display begins Dec. 1

Christmas lights are a favored holiday tradition and one very familiar man in Tallassee hopes his light display will draw crowds from around the area. The annual holiday light display is a drive-thru spectacle that will be open to the public every Tuesday in December from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1175 Andrews Mill Rd.
“This year, we have thousands and thousands of lights,” event coordinator Gene Lawrence said.
“What we are going to do is, in December, every Tuesday night we are going to have somebody here with it from 5 to 9 and we will let people drive through.”
As anyone who has ever seen the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” knows, hanging those twinkling luminosities can be a real task, but Lawrence said he began this festive feat last month and is still working to complete the display today.
“We started in the first of October; we aren’t finished yet,” he said.
Many people are familiar with Lawrence as owner of the long-running and well-known grocery store Super Foods. Lawrence, who was born in Clanton and raised in Montgomery, moved to Tallassee in 1967 and has been supporting the community that supports him for more than 50 years now.
“Oh, it’s just something to give back to the community,” he said. “It’s part of living in a community.”
With a wide variety of displays within the light show, there is sure to be something that will put everyone in the Christmas spirit.
“All kinds of stuff,” Lawrence said. We have everything from dinosaurs to Santa Clauses, and snowmen to airplanes, and helicopters and all kinds of stuff.”
This year, the first Christmas light display will be held on Dec. 1.