As the year progresses, the Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service — best known as A.C.T.S. — is preparing for the upcoming holiday season. For many years, the community-based program has assisted neighbors who find themselves in need but due to COVID-19 safety precautions, this year the Christmas assistance program will look a little different.
Due to COVID-19, the Christmas application process will be different this year.
Applications will be received alphabetically on the following dates:
• Monday, Oct. 19-22 for clients with last names beginning with A-M
• Monday, Oct. 26-29 for clients with last names beginning with N-Z
Program participants should bring the following items:
• Picture ID (driver licenses or voter ID)
• Social Security card for everyone in the household
• Proof of residence (utility bill, rental agreement, etc.)
• Proof of income (letter from social security, SSI, pay stub, etc.)
A.C.T.S. operates thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers.
"After we finish taking applications, we will start sorting out ages and gender and then the volunteers will start shopping accordingly," A.C.T.S. director Barry Adair said.
A.C.T.S. offers many services to low-income families thanks to the community's support.
"We have 17 churches that support us financially and that excludes businesses and individuals," Adair said.
Created in the mid-1980s, A.C.T.S. is a 501C nonprofit organization that relies on donations like household items that help furnish those who may need assistance.
"When someone leaves here with those items, they belong to them," Adair explained. "There is no expense for the items we offer because it was given to us at no expense."
The Christian organization is also seeking sponsors to assist with the upcoming holiday season.
For those who wish to donate toys to a particular age group in the Christmas program, totals for the number of children receiving toys at A.C.T.S. will be available by the end of October. The deadline to donate toys is Dec. 1.
Located at 308 Main St., A.C.T.S. is committed to helping the community year-round. For those who may need assistance, A.C.T.S. is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday to offer a helping hand. For more information, contact A.C.T.S. at 334-283-6750.