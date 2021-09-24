An employee for the City of Tallassee was transported to East Alabama Medical center Friday after the tractor he was operating was struck by a company-owned vehicle.
The wreck happened in the 800 block of Gilmer Avenue.
The Tallassee Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident. TFD Engine 1004 operated on the scene. Crews stopped a gas leak and mitigated all associated hazards.
The roadway was reopened and Engine 1004 returned to service.
The city employee was released from the hospital and is expected to return to work next week.