Halloween is on a Thursday this year and city officials say trick-or-treating is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.
There is no doubt the streets of Tallassee will be filled with children during this time as they set out to collect as much sugar as possible. And while the night will be fun, officials ask everyone to keep safety in mind first and foremost.
"If you're going to go door to door, make sure it's people you trust,” Tallassee Police Department chief Matthew Higgins said. “Make sure you know the area. Traveling in groups is always a good idea. And if the children are dressed in dark costumes, it helps if the parents wear more visible clothing.”
Several local churches and organizations have scheduled other events for those looking seeking an alternative to going door to door to trick or treat.
"There are a lot of churches in the area that hold trunk-or-treat or festivals, and we encourage parents to take children to those because those are the safest bet these days,” Higgins said.
Whether you choose to go door to door or join in the festivities elsewhere, Higgins asked everyone who is on the road to put safety above all.
"We encourage everyone to be safe and slow down while driving, be mindful of the surroundings, and watch out for the little ones because they may be dressed in costumes that can make it difficult to see them," Higgins said.
In addition, parents are encouraged to inspect candy before allowing children to consume it.
"It's always best (to inspect it)," Higgins said. "It could be a flaw in packaging so just take a minute and examine the candy."
There are a few other safety tips parents should keep in mind during Halloween and to help ensure adults and children have a safe holiday, the American Academy of Pediatrics has compiled a list of safety tips.
• All costumes, wigs, and accessories should be fire-resistant.
• Avoid masks that can obstruct vision.
• If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks.
ª When buying Halloween makeup, make sure it is nontoxic and always test it in a small area first. Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.
• Additionally, a responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds. If older children are going alone, plan and review a route. Agree on a specific time children should return home.
• Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car. Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.
• Children and adults are reminded to put down electronic devices, keep heads up and walk — don't run — across the street.