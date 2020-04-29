In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to Tallassee residents’ health and safety, McDonald's, located at 14 Gilmer Ave., will offer free “Thank You Meals” now through May 5, as a token of appreciation for their service.
While the majority of America is staying home, Murphy Family Restaurants, owner of the Tallassee McDonald's, has remained open with hardworking restaurant employees serving hot meals to customers who need quick and affordable options, especially those on the frontlines such as healthcare workers and first responders.
The company is grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of McDonald's employees who enable McDonald's to stay open to serve our customers during these challenging times.
Each meal will be no charge via drive-thru or carry out and is available during breakfast, lunch or dinner and will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks and a side featuring small fries or a hashbrown along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald's iconic Happy Meal box in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.
"As a local business, we know that our customers need us now more than ever and we're committed to continuing to serve them," Murphy Family Restaurants marketing director Eddie Byrd said in a release. "We are proud to be able to support our neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and healthcare workers with Thank You Meals."
Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive, for
breakfast, a choice of an egg McMuffin, chicken McGriddles or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, and all options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hashbrown; and for lunch or dinner, a choice of a double cheeseburger, six-piece chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
Serving these men and women would not be possible without McDonald's
restaurant employees who are also doing their part to help during this time. McDonald's employees’ health and safety has been and will continue to bethe company's top priority. McDonald's has implemented nearly 50 new safety measures to ensure the well being of its employees and continuing to explore additional safety steps in accordance with guidance issued by local and national health authorities including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tallassee’s McDonald’s remains open and is offering convenient and contactless ways for customers to enjoy McDonald's favorites through the drive-thru, carry out McDelivery, and mobile order pay with our app.
Valid ID is required and there is a limit of one meal per day. The ID must be a professional medical Identification badge from the healthcare Industry employer.
“McDonald's approach to challenging situations is guided by the belief everyone is in this together, and the company has come together in extraordinary ways to help its customers and the communities it serves,” a press release read. “In the U.S. McDonalds remain committed to leading by example as an organization, which is why the company donated $3.1 million in food to support local communities, made commitments to support truck drivers across the country, donated 1 million N95 masks to Chicago and the state of Illinois and donated $1 million to the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to ensure nonprofits in our home state have the supplies they need during this time.”