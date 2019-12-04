Typically, the men in blue are generally not allowed to grow beards but the Tallassee Police Department joined in a nationwide cause and threw out those rules over the past few weeks.
"I just thought it would be a fun way for the officers to be involved in donating to an organization in our community," TPD chief Matthew Higgins said. "We appreciate everything the hardworking ladies at Community Home Health and Hospice do for people in this area."
Throughout the month, police officers made donations to support the cause and in return put the razors down for a month. Once these donations were totaled, TPD raised $300 for the nonprofit organization.
"This will help with the services we offer our patients," said Laura Leigh Peters, who is marketing/community relations for Community Home Health and Hospice. "We appreciate what the men and women at the Tallassee Police Department have done and for what they do every day. We truly appreciate it."
The goal of No Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow. The idea is officers will donate the money they would typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate others about cancer prevention, save lives and aid those fighting the battle.
Hospice care is designed to provide support during the final phase of life. Hospice care focuses on the patient's comfort and provides a better quality of life.
According to Higgins, this campaign not only gives to a well-deserved community organization, but it is also meant to recognize others who help the community.
"The police department is part of the community and we want to recognize others who serve," Higgins said.
It's not too late to donate to TPD's No Shave November campaign. Contributions can be made to the organization at no-shave.org.