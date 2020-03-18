WOW Catering, located at 35 Kowaliga Rd., is making sure that no child has to go without a meal during the current Coronavirus health crisis.
“While all public schools are closed, we will be providing corn dog meals to school-aged children, free of charge beginning Thursday, March 19th,” owner DeAngelo Zeigler said.
The business is also accepting donations for non-perishable snack items or fresh fruit that can be given to students with their meals.
“So far, we've gotten individual bags of chips, fruit, granola bars, Capri Suns, bottled water, things like that. You can bring it by the restaurant any time we are there.”
Organizers say the best time to drop off donations is Monday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and
Tuesday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
“I just wanted to give back and help the community, especially since they have embraced us so lovingly and supported us tremendously in our first few weeks of business,” Zeigler said.
While the Eclectic community has welcomed WOW Catering, the business is serving students from all area schools.
“This is available to any school-aged child, no matter the school,” Zeigler said.
Since announcing this free lunch program Zeigler said community members have stepped up to help feed students.
“We have had more support with this effort than expected,” Zeigler said. “We have had people randomly dropping by, even those who have never dined with us, bringing snacks and drinks for the kids.”