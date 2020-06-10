“He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”
— Micah 6:8
On a recent rainy day, I noticed several moments when the sky overhead would be blue and cloudless for a few minutes. The gray surroundings made the blue sky and sunlight more delightful. I even saw a stunning rainbow during one of those "mixed sky" moments.
The book of Micah is like that. It is mostly dark and foreboding. God's patience had run out, and rebellious Israel was about to fall into the hands of ruthless Assyrian invaders. Judah would follow in Israel’s footsteps to ruin just over a century later. Through Micah, God warned his people about the impending doom, described their awful fate and reminded them of why it was coming. But there are some patches of blue sky and breakthrough sunshine in the dark book. God encouraged the faithful remnant of Israel to wait for and trust in Messiah, who would redeem them. Although their national kingdom was doomed, Messiah would still come and be born in Bethlehem. Messiah's kingdom would come and have no borders or end.
Our text for today is one of the beauty marks of the book. It's a description of the life God requires. Micah and other prophets described how religious ritual is worthless apart from godly living. The point is not that worship doesn't matter. Rather, the prophets warned that expressions of worship are meaningless when divorced from the worshiper's daily life.
I knew a young Christian who approached his wealthy and successful boss, who also attended the church where they worshiped. The young man expressed concern about some of the business practices of the older man and his company. The businessman looked the young man in the eye and told him, "I never allow my Christianity to interfere with my business." The business owner knew a lot about making money, but not much about Christian living.
Nominal Christians may pigeon-hole their religion into an hour or so of church attendance a week and maybe an offering. Then they may feel free to do as they please with the rest of their time, talent and treasure. But genuine disciples of Jesus remember Paul's words: "So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God" (1 Corinthians 10:31). Living a godly life means Jesus is Lord over all our circumstances and possessions.
I love the expression of this in Micah 6:8: “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?" Let’s think about just two of those words today. I'm focused today on the little phrase “walk humbly." What do those words suggest to you?
You've probably heard preachers say that walking is a Biblical metaphor for conduct, for how we live. Let’s think about walking as linear. Walking is about a journey, a path, not standing still. So walking is activity and habit, the common moments of daily life. Bible reading and prayer are good, but walking goes beyond quiet time. I'm for church attendance, but walking goes beyond a worship assembly. Walking may seem like a slow way to get from point A to point B. But it is quite effective over time. This linear idea of living for Jesus is essential when lives are busy and crowded. Walking humbly is about God-consciousness each step of our journey and each moment of our day.
Then the word "humbly" reminds me of living in a lowly way. This lowliness comes from seeing God as he has revealed himself. To whatever degree a creature can understand his Creator, that knowledge should fill the creature with reverence and awe. I will walk more humbly when I recognize my dependence on God for my existence and sustenance. A life of submissive obedience and acceptance of God's will comes from a lowly heart.
Walking humbly grows out of a deep God-consciousness. It arrests pride that keeps us from seeing God, ourselves and others as we should. It improves our relationships, enhancing decisions and interactions with others.
I'm not always as consistent or humble as I should be. How about you? May God grant us grace and strength to walk humbly with Him.
Mike McElroy is a regular faith columnist for The Tribune.